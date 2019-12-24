Powell Inds Inc Shares Up 66.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (POWL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Powell Inds Inc (NASDAQ:POWL) on April 15th, 2019 at $30.22. In approximately 8 months, Powell Inds Inc has returned 66.21% as of today's recent price of $50.22.

Powell Inds Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $50.81 and a 52-week low of $22.55 and are now trading 123% above that low price at $50.22 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.8%.

Powell Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and packages equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and management of electrical energy and process control systems. The Company serves industrial customers such as oil and gas producers, refineries, petrochemical plants, transportation facilities, and public and private utilities.

