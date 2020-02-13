Powell Inds Inc Has Returned 18.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (POWL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Powell Inds Inc (NASDAQ:POWL) on January 23rd, 2020 at $45.77. In approximately 3 weeks, Powell Inds Inc has returned 18.28% as of today's recent price of $37.40.

Powell Inds Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $50.81 and a 52-week low of $26.21 and are now trading 43% above that low price at $37.40 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

Powell Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and packages equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and management of electrical energy and process control systems. The Company serves industrial customers such as oil and gas producers, refineries, petrochemical plants, transportation facilities, and public and private utilities.

