Powell Inds Inc Down 54.3% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (POWL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Powell Inds Inc (NASDAQ:POWL) on January 23rd, 2020 at $45.77. In approximately 2 months, Powell Inds Inc has returned 54.27% as of today's recent price of $20.93.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Powell Inds Inc have traded between a low of $15.62 and a high of $50.81 and are now at $20.93, which is 34% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.56% lower and 4.4% lower over the past week, respectively.

Powell Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and packages equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and management of electrical energy and process control systems. The Company serves industrial customers such as oil and gas producers, refineries, petrochemical plants, transportation facilities, and public and private utilities.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Powell Inds Inc.

Log in and add Powell Inds Inc (POWL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.