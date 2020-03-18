Post Holdings In Has Returned 19.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (POST)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Post Holdings In (NYSE:POST) on January 29th, 2020 at $105.42. In approximately 2 months, Post Holdings In has returned 19.35% as of today's recent price of $85.02.

Over the past year, Post Holdings In has traded in a range of $78.01 to $113.73 and is now at $84.95, 9% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Post Holdings Inc. is a food company. The Company manufactures, distributes, and markets a wide range of ready-to-eat cereal products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Post Holdings In.

Log in and add Post Holdings In (POST) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.