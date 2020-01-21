Portola Pharmace Shares Down 44.0% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (PTLA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Portola Pharmace (NASDAQ:PTLA) on December 17th, 2019 at $25.66. In approximately 1 month, Portola Pharmace has returned 44.00% as of today's recent price of $14.37.

In the past 52 weeks, Portola Pharmace share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.42 and a high of $37.91 and are now at $14.37, 7% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. provides specialty pharmaceutical products. The Company offers novel therapeutics for thrombosis, hematologic disorders, and inflammation. Portola Pharmaceuticals serves customers in the United States.

