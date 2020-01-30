Portland General Shares Up 7.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (POR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Portland General (NYSE:POR) on December 20th, 2019 at $56.68. In approximately 1 month, Portland General has returned 7.37% as of today's recent price of $60.86.

Over the past year, Portland General has traded in a range of $46.41 to $61.22 and is now at $60.86, 31% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

Portland General Electric Company is an electric utility involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Oregon. The Company also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers.

