Popular Inc Shares Down 9.2% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (BPOP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) on January 27th, 2020 at $58.05. In approximately 4 weeks, Popular Inc has returned 9.17% as of today's recent price of $52.72.

Over the past year, Popular Inc has traded in a range of $49.23 to $61.45 and is now at $52.72, 7% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

Popular, Inc. is a bank holding company that provides commercial banking services through branches in Puerto Rico, the British Virgin Islands, the Dominican Republic, and the United States mainland. The Company also provides mortgage and consumer finance, lease financing, investment banking, broker and dealer activities, retail financial services, and automated tellers.

