Pool Corp Shares (POOL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL) on September 24th, 2019 at $198.94. In approximately 5 months, Pool Corp has returned 6.02% as of today's recent price of $210.92.

In the past 52 weeks, Pool Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $154.16 and a high of $238.23 and are now at $210.92, 37% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Pool Corporation is a wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related products. The Company's inventory includes a diverse range of products, from construction materials, replacement parts, and fencing to pool care products and spas. Pool serves customers worldwide.

