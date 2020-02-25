Pool Corp Shares Up 13.7% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (POOL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL) on September 24th, 2019 at $198.94. In approximately 5 months, Pool Corp has returned 13.67% as of today's recent price of $226.14.

Pool Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $238.23 and a 52-week low of $150.15 and are now trading 51% above that low price at $226.21 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

Pool Corporation is a wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related products. The Company's inventory includes a diverse range of products, from construction materials, replacement parts, and fencing to pool care products and spas. Pool serves customers worldwide.

