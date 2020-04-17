Polyone Corp Up 23.8% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (POL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL) on March 23rd, 2020 at $15.28. In approximately 3 weeks, Polyone Corp has returned 23.83% as of today's recent price of $18.92.

In the past 52 weeks, Polyone Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.69 and a high of $37.33 and are now at $18.92, 118% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.6%.

PolyOne Corporation is an international polymer services company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America. The Company provides thermoplastic compounds, specialty resins, specialty polymer formulations, engineered films, and color and additive systems. PolyOne also conducts operations in rubber compounding and thermoplastic resin distribution.

