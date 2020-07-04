Polaris Inds Has Returned 34.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (PII)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Polaris Inds (NYSE:PII) on March 9th, 2020 at $75.01. In approximately 4 weeks, Polaris Inds has returned 34.40% as of today's recent price of $49.20.

Over the past year, Polaris Inds has traded in a range of $37.35 to $104.37 and is now at $49.20, 32% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 6%.

Polaris Industries Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The Company produces vehicles including snowmobiles, terrain vehicles, and motorcycles. Polaris Industries markets its products and related replacement parts and accessories through dealers and distributors located in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Polaris Inds.

Log in and add Polaris Inds (PII) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.