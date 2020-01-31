Polaris Inds Has Returned 0.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (PII)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Polaris Inds (NYSE:PII) on January 7th, 2020 at $94.89. In approximately 3 weeks, Polaris Inds has returned 0.41% as of today's recent price of $94.50.

Polaris Inds share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $104.37 and a 52-week low of $77.05 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $93.52 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.04% higher and 0.66% lower over the past week, respectively.

Polaris Industries Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The Company produces vehicles including snowmobiles, terrain vehicles, and motorcycles. Polaris Industries markets its products and related replacement parts and accessories through dealers and distributors located in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

