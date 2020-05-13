SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Planet Fitness-A (NYSE:PLNT) on April 3rd, 2020 at $38.28. In approximately 1 month, Planet Fitness-A has returned 48.62% as of today's recent price of $56.89.

Over the past year, Planet Fitness-A has traded in a range of $23.77 to $88.77 and is now at $53.81, 126% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

Planet Fitness, Inc. owns and operates a chain of fitness clubs. The Company offers personal fitness training programs for its members, as well as provides sauna and massage facilities. Planet Fitness serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Planet Fitness-A.

Log in and add Planet Fitness-A (PLNT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.