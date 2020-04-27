Plantronics Inc Shares Up 56.9% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (PLT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) on March 20th, 2020 at $8.26. In approximately 1 month, Plantronics Inc has returned 56.87% as of today's recent price of $12.95.

In the past 52 weeks, Plantronics Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.60 and a high of $53.92 and are now at $12.95, 182% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.4%.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets and headset accessories and services. The Company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products, such as amplified telephone headsets and specialty telephones for hearing-impaired users, and noise-cancelling headsets for use in high-noise environments.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Plantronics Inc shares.

Log in and add Plantronics Inc (PLT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.