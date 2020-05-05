Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) on March 25th, 2020 at $6.05. In approximately 1 month, Plains GP Holdings LP has returned 43.97% as of today's recent price of $8.71.

Over the past year, Plains GP Holdings LP has traded in a range of $3.51 to $25.69 and is now at $8.71, 148% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Plains GP Holdings LP.

