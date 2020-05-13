Plains GP Holdings LP Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (PAGP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) on March 25th, 2020 at $6.05. In approximately 2 months, Plains GP Holdings LP has returned 46.12% as of today's recent price of $8.84.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Plains GP Holdings LP have traded between a low of $3.51 and a high of $25.69 and are now at $8.71, which is 148% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.9%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Plains GP Holdings LP.

