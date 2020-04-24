Plains GP Holdings LP Has Returned 31.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (PAGP)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) on March 25th, 2020 at $6.05. In approximately 1 month, Plains GP Holdings LP has returned 31.40% as of today's recent price of $7.95.

Over the past year, Plains GP Holdings LP has traded in a range of $3.51 to $25.69 and is now at $7.95, 126% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 7.2%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Plains GP Holdings LP shares.

