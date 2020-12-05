Piper Jaffray Co Up 0.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (PJC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Piper Jaffray Co (NYSE:PJC) on November 21st, 2019 at $79.49. In approximately 6 months, Piper Jaffray Co has returned 0.33% as of today's recent price of $79.75.

Over the past year, Piper Jaffray Co has traded in a range of $68.93 to $82.55 and is now at $79.75, 16% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as a financial services firm. The Company provides investment advice and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals. Piper Jaffray provides investment banking business that focuses on the needs of emerging growth companies in the healthcare, technology, financial, consumer, and industrial growth sectors.

