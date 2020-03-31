Pinnacle Finl Shares Down 31.0% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (PNFP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Pinnacle Finl (NASDAQ:PNFP) on February 26th, 2020 at $56.46. In approximately 1 month, Pinnacle Finl has returned 31.04% as of today's recent price of $38.93.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pinnacle Finl have traded between a low of $27.80 and a high of $65.00 and are now at $38.93, which is 40% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a holding company for Pinnacle National Bank. The Bank operates as a community bank emphasizing personal banking relationships with individuals and businesses located in its primary service area, which is comprised of the metropolitan Nashville, Tennessee area and surrounding counties.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Pinnacle Finl.

Log in and add Pinnacle Finl (PNFP) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.