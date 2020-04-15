PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Shares (PTY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) on March 26th, 2020 at $13.82. In approximately 3 weeks, PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has returned 2.97% as of today's recent price of $13.41.

In the past 52 weeks, PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund share prices have been bracketed by a low of $9.10 and a high of $19.73 and are now at $13.41, 47% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund.

Log in and add PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.