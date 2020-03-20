Pico Holdings Shares Down 24.1% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (PICO)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Pico Holdings (NASDAQ:PICO) on January 30th, 2020 at $10.11. In approximately 2 months, Pico Holdings has returned 24.13% as of today's recent price of $7.67.

Pico Holdings share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $11.82 and the current low of $6.90 and are currently at $7.67 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.6% lower and 2.53% lower over the past week, respectively.

PICO Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company. The Company owns and operates real estate properties in the United States, as well as owns land and related mineral and water rights in Nevada. PICO also acquires and finances under-valued businesses.

