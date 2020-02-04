Physicians Realt Down 25.4% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (DOC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Physicians Realt (NYSE:DOC) on February 28th, 2020 at $18.70. In approximately 1 month, Physicians Realt has returned 25.43% as of today's recent price of $13.94.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Physicians Realt have traded between a low of $11.01 and a high of $20.78 and are now at $13.94, which is 27% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company recently organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems.

