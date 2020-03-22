Photronics Inc Down 23.4% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (PLAB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB) on February 27th, 2020 at $12.33. In approximately 3 weeks, Photronics Inc has returned 23.41% as of today's recent price of $9.44.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Photronics Inc have traded between a low of $7.95 and a high of $16.75 and are now at $9.91, which is 25% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.3%.

Photronics, Inc. manufactures photomasks, which are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. The Company's products are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers during the fabrication of integrated circuits. Photronics operates manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America.

