Photronics Inc Up 68.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (PLAB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB) on July 22nd, 2019 at $8.97. In approximately 6 months, Photronics Inc has returned 68.21% as of today's recent price of $15.08.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Photronics Inc have traded between a low of $7.95 and a high of $16.75 and are now at $15.08, which is 90% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

Photronics, Inc. manufactures photomasks, which are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. The Company's products are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers during the fabrication of integrated circuits. Photronics operates manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America.

