Phillips 66 Shares (PSX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on March 26th, 2020 at $53.90. In approximately 1 month, Phillips 66 has returned 22.82% as of today's recent price of $66.20.

Phillips 66 share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $119.92 and a 52-week low of $40.04 and are now trading 65% above that low price at $66.20 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Phillips 66 is a downstream energy company. The Company's operations include oil refining, marketing, and transportation. Phillips 66's operations also include chemical manufacturing and power generation.

