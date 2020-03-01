Phillips 66 Has Returned 2.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (PSX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on November 27th, 2019 at $114.68. In approximately 1 month, Phillips 66 has returned 2.16% as of today's recent price of $112.20.

Phillips 66 share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $119.92 and a 52-week low of $80.24 and are now trading 39% above that low price at $111.82 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.19% higher and 0.20% higher over the past week, respectively.

Phillips 66 is a downstream energy company. The Company's operations include oil refining, marketing, and transportation. Phillips 66's operations also include chemical manufacturing and power generation.

