Phillips 66 Down 29.0% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (PSX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on November 27th, 2019 at $114.68. In approximately 3 months, Phillips 66 has returned 28.96% as of today's recent price of $81.47.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Phillips 66 have traded between a low of $80.24 and a high of $119.92 and are now at $81.47, which is 2% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

Phillips 66 is a downstream energy company. The Company's operations include oil refining, marketing, and transportation. Phillips 66's operations also include chemical manufacturing and power generation.

