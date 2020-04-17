Phibro Animal-A (PAHC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Phibro Animal-A (NASDAQ:PAHC) on March 31st, 2020 at $22.32. In approximately 2 weeks, Phibro Animal-A has returned 4.14% as of today's recent price of $23.25.

Phibro Animal-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $36.98 and a 52-week low of $16.87 and are now trading 38% above that low price at $23.25 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company. The Company offers antibacterials, anticoccidials, anthelmintics, vaccines, and nutritional products for the treatment of animals. Phibro Animal Health serves personal care, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries worldwide.

