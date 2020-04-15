Pfenex Inc Up 4.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (PFNX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Pfenex Inc (AMEX:PFNX) on March 26th, 2020 at $9.32. In approximately 3 weeks, Pfenex Inc has returned 4.29% as of today's recent price of $9.72.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pfenex Inc have traded between a low of $5.25 and a high of $14.00 and are now at $9.09, which is 73% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.29% higher and 0.47% lower over the past week, respectively.

Pfenex Inc. provides clinical-stage biotechnology products. The Company offers high-value proteins and biosimilar therapeutics. Pfenex serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Pfenex Inc shares.

Log in and add Pfenex Inc (PFNX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.