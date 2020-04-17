SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) on March 19th, 2020 at $36.03. In approximately 4 weeks, Preferred Bank has returned 16.84% as of today's recent price of $29.96.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Preferred Bank have traded between a low of $20.04 and a high of $64.50 and are now at $29.96, which is 50% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.49% lower and 4.8% lower over the past week, respectively.

Preferred Bank is a full-service commercial bank that specializes in several specific market niches. The Bank serves middle market business, international market business, professionals, real estate financing, international private banking, merchant processing, and other niche markets. Preferred Bank serves clients through several offices located in California.

