Petmed Express Has Returned 36.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (PETS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) on September 11th, 2019 at $17.67. In approximately 6 months, Petmed Express has returned 36.11% as of today's recent price of $24.05.

In the past 52 weeks, Petmed Express share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.00 and a high of $29.16 and are now at $24.05, 60% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.55% higher and 0.82% higher over the past week, respectively.

PetMed Express, Inc., doing business as 1-800-Petmeds, operates as a pet pharmaceutical company. The Company provides prescription and non-precription pet medications, as well as health and nutritional supplements. PetMed Express offers its products via telephone, fax, mail, and the Internet to customers throughout the United States.

