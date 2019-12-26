Petmed Express Up 29.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (PETS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) on September 11th, 2019 at $17.67. In approximately 4 months, Petmed Express has returned 29.57% as of today's recent price of $22.90.

Petmed Express share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.80 and a 52-week low of $15.00 and are now trading 53% above that low price at $22.89 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.

PetMed Express, Inc., doing business as 1-800-Petmeds, operates as a pet pharmaceutical company. The Company provides prescription and non-precription pet medications, as well as health and nutritional supplements. PetMed Express offers its products via telephone, fax, mail, and the Internet to customers throughout the United States.

