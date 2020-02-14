Perrigo Co Plc Has Returned 6.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (PRGO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) on January 14th, 2020 at $54.53. In approximately 1 month, Perrigo Co Plc has returned 6.29% as of today's recent price of $57.96.

Perrigo Co Plc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $60.98 and a 52-week low of $40.68 and are now trading 42% above that low price at $57.94 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.37% higher and 1.28% higher over the past week, respectively.

Perrigo Company PLC is a global healthcare supplier that develops, manufactures, and distributes OTC and generic prescription pharmaceuticals, infant formulas, nutritional products, active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical and medical diagnostic products. The Company's primary markets and locations of manufacturing and logistics operations are the US, UK, Mexico, and Australia.

