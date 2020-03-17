Perficient Inc Shares Down 30.6% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (PRFT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT) on February 24th, 2020 at $46.58. In approximately 3 weeks, Perficient Inc has returned 30.65% as of today's recent price of $32.30.

In the past 52 weeks, Perficient Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $26.97 and a high of $53.76 and are now at $32.30, 20% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Perficient, Inc. is an information technology consulting firm. The Firm designs and delivers business-driven information technology solutions, such as business analysis, portal, content management, business integration, SOA, commerce, business intelligence, and customer relation management (CRM). Perficient serves clients from a network of domestic and global locations.

