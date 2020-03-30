People'S Utah Ba Shares Down 38.6% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (PUB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for People'S Utah Ba (NASDAQ:PUB) on January 28th, 2020 at $28.38. In approximately 2 months, People'S Utah Ba has returned 38.57% as of today's recent price of $17.43.

People'S Utah Ba share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $31.34 and a 52-week low of $13.55 and are now trading 29% above that low price at $17.43 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.7%.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services. People's Utah offers banking and related services to businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors, and other customers.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of People'S Utah Ba.

