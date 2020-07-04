People'S Utah Ba Has Returned 33.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (PUB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for People'S Utah Ba (NASDAQ:PUB) on January 28th, 2020 at $28.38. In approximately 2 months, People'S Utah Ba has returned 33.71% as of today's recent price of $18.81.

Over the past year, People'S Utah Ba has traded in a range of $13.55 to $31.34 and is now at $18.75, 38% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1% lower and 4.79% lower over the past week, respectively.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services. People's Utah offers banking and related services to businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors, and other customers.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of People'S Utah Ba.

Log in and add People'S Utah Ba (PUB) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.