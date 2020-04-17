People'S United Down 28.5% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (PBCT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for People'S United (:PBCT) on January 27th, 2020 at $15.70. In approximately 3 months, People'S United has returned 28.47% as of today's recent price of $11.23.

Over the past year, People'S United has traded in a range of $9.37 to $17.66 and is now at $11.23, 20% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

People's United Financial, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company. The Company provides commercial, retail, and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers.

