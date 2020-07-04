Peoples Banc Inc Has Returned 33.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (PEBO)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Peoples Banc Inc (NASDAQ:PEBO) on February 7th, 2020 at $32.91. In approximately 2 months, Peoples Banc Inc has returned 33.45% as of today's recent price of $21.90.

Peoples Banc Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.28 and a 52-week low of $17.91 and are now trading 22% above that low price at $21.90 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a multi-bank holding company. The Company's subsidiaries provides an array of financial products and services to their customers, including traditional banking products such as deposit accounts, lending products, credit and debit cards, corporate and personal trust services, and safe deposit rental facilities.

