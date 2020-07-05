Pentair Plc Has Returned 11.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (PNR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) on March 26th, 2020 at $30.02. In approximately 1 month, Pentair Plc has returned 11.74% as of today's recent price of $33.54.

Pentair Plc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $47.43 and a 52-week low of $22.01 and are now trading 52% above that low price at $33.54 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.13% lower and 1.69% lower over the past week, respectively.

Pentair PLC delivers services and solutions for its customer's diverse needs in water and other fluids, thermal management, and equipment protection. The Company is organized as three operating segments, water and fluid solutions, valves and controls, and technical solutions. Pentair manufactures and distributes its products worldwide.

