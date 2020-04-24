Penske Automotiv Has Returned 9.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (PAG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Penske Automotiv (NYSE:PAG) on March 25th, 2020 at $27.29. In approximately 1 month, Penske Automotiv has returned 9.56% as of today's recent price of $29.90.

Penske Automotiv share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $53.81 and a 52-week low of $19.99 and are now trading 50% above that low price at $29.90 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.81% lower and 4.47% lower over the past week, respectively.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. operates franchised automobile dealerships. The Company's franchises are located throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom. Penske Automotive Group sells new and used vehicles, as well as offers maintenance and repair services on all brands it represents.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Penske Automotiv shares.

Log in and add Penske Automotiv (PAG) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.