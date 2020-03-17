Pennymac Mortgag Has Returned 51.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (PMT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Pennymac Mortgag (NYSE:PMT) on February 27th, 2020 at $21.61. In approximately 3 weeks, Pennymac Mortgag has returned 51.21% as of today's recent price of $10.54.

Pennymac Mortgag share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.79 and the current low of $9.87 and are currently at $10.54 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.44% lower and 2.02% lower over the past week, respectively.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust operates as a specialty finance company. The Trust provides risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. PennyMac Mortgage Investment serves customers in the State of California.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Pennymac Mortgag.

Log in and add Pennymac Mortgag (PMT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.