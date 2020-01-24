Pennymac Mortgag Has Returned 16.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (PMT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Pennymac Mortgag (NYSE:PMT) on January 25th, 2019 at $19.86. In approximately 12 months, Pennymac Mortgag has returned 16.72% as of today's recent price of $23.18.

Pennymac Mortgag share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.35 and a 52-week low of $19.26 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $23.18 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust operates as a specialty finance company. The Trust provides risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. PennyMac Mortgage Investment serves customers in the State of California.

