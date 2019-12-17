Pennymac Finan-A Has Returned 53.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (PFSI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Pennymac Finan-A (NYSE:PFSI) on June 24th, 2019 at $22.20. In approximately 6 months, Pennymac Finan-A has returned 53.11% as of today's recent price of $33.99.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pennymac Finan-A have traded between a low of $19.55 and a high of $34.74 and are now at $33.53, which is 72% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.56% higher and 0.63% higher over the past week, respectively.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. offers financial services in mortgage banking and investment management. The Company, through its subsidiary, operates a mortgage platform and integrated business focused on the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the U.S. residential mortgage market.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Pennymac Finan-A shares.

Log in and add Pennymac Finan-A (PFSI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.