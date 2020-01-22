Pegasystems Inc Shares Up 22.8% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (PEGA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) on October 4th, 2019 at $72.21. In approximately 4 months, Pegasystems Inc has returned 22.79% as of today's recent price of $88.66.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pegasystems Inc have traded between a low of $53.58 and a high of $89.84 and are now at $88.66, which is 65% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.29% higher and 0.58% higher over the past week, respectively.

Pegasystems Inc. develops customer relationship management software. The Company automates customer interactions across transaction-intensive enterprises. Pegasystems provides its products to customers in the banking, mutual funds and securities, mortgage services, card services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications industries.

