Peabody Energy Corp Shares Down 70.3% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (BTU)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Peabody Energy Corp (:BTU) on February 7th, 2019 at $31.42. In approximately 11 months, Peabody Energy Corp has returned 70.27% as of today's recent price of $9.34.

In the past 52 weeks, Peabody Energy Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.65 and a high of $37.37 and are now at $9.34, 8% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.

Peabody Energy Corporation mines and markets low sulfur coal, primarily for use by electric utilities. The Company also trades coal and emission allowances. Peabody owns and operates mines in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana, and Australia.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Peabody Energy Corp.

