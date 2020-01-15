Peabody Energy Corp Down 71.4% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (BTU)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Peabody Energy Corp (:BTU) on February 7th, 2019 at $31.42. In approximately 11 months, Peabody Energy Corp has returned 71.35% as of today's recent price of $9.00.

Peabody Energy Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $37.37 and a 52-week low of $8.50 and are now trading 6% above that low price at $9.00 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.9%.

Peabody Energy Corporation mines and markets low sulfur coal, primarily for use by electric utilities. The Company also trades coal and emission allowances. Peabody owns and operates mines in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana, and Australia.

