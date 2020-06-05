Pdvwireless Inc Shares Up 19.9% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (PDVW)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Pdvwireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW) on April 23rd, 2019 at $38.68. In approximately 13 months, Pdvwireless Inc has returned 19.95% as of today's recent price of $46.39.

In the past 52 weeks, Pdvwireless Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $39.06 and a high of $51.33 and are now at $46.39, 19% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

pdvWireless, Inc. (PDVW) develops and sells wireless communications applications. The Company offers cloud-based mobile resource management solutions that enable businesses to locate and communicate with field workers. PDVW serves customers in the United States.

