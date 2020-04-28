Pdvwireless Inc Up 19.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (PDVW)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Pdvwireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW) on April 23rd, 2019 at $38.68. In approximately 12 months, Pdvwireless Inc has returned 19.95% as of today's recent price of $46.39.

Pdvwireless Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $51.33 and a 52-week low of $38.13 and are now trading 22% above that low price at $46.39 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

pdvWireless, Inc. (PDVW) develops and sells wireless communications applications. The Company offers cloud-based mobile resource management solutions that enable businesses to locate and communicate with field workers. PDVW serves customers in the United States.

