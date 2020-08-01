Pdf Solutions Up 31.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (PDFS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Pdf Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) on September 11th, 2019 at $12.89. In approximately 4 months, Pdf Solutions has returned 31.26% as of today's recent price of $16.92.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pdf Solutions have traded between a low of $8.94 and a high of $17.40 and are now at $16.92, which is 89% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.44% higher and 0.60% higher over the past week, respectively.

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides infrastructure technologies and services to optimize performance and improve yield of manufactured integrated circuits. The Company provides its services and technologies to integrated device manufacturers such as Toshiba Corporation and Texas Instruments Incorporated.

