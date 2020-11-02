Paylocity Holdin Shares Up 39.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (PCTY)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Paylocity Holdin (NASDAQ:PCTY) on October 15th, 2019 at $101.58. In approximately 4 months, Paylocity Holdin has returned 39.37% as of today's recent price of $141.57.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Paylocity Holdin have traded between a low of $78.77 and a high of $150.03 and are now at $141.57, which is 80% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

Paylocity Holding Corporation is a provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management, or HCM, software solutions for medium-sized organizations.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Paylocity Holdin shares.

